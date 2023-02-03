SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Here’s one way to incorporate some fun into your fitness routine: bungee jumping!
Springfield's newest exercise studio is offering bungee workout classes.
Bungee xDené Fitness opened on Jan. 14 and is now offering high impact yet low intensity workouts set to pop music.
Participants are strapped into a custom harness for their weight and height that allows them to jump, squat, and fly with ease.
Owner Dené Romanotto says it makes a great workout for a variety of ages because the bungee takes 70% of the participant’s body weight off their joints.
“I've found it great for 14-year-olds to 80-year-olds. You can modify it to fit your abilities for sure and then build from there,” said Romanotto. “We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback that it's a good workout where you burn 300 to 500 calories. So, it's not just fun but it's also effective for your physical health.”
The class setup allows attendees to adjust moves to their liking and skill level, while still being able to join in on an empowering group workout.
A single class is $22 per person. Class bundles at a discount are also available.
Since their opening, the studio has exclusively offered beginner classes. They'll soon be adding more advanced classes.
You can find more information and a link to book classes at denefitness.com
