Under Gov. Pritzker's new emergency rules filed Friday, any Illinois business owner who violates his stay-at-home order could face up to a year in prison.
Any person or business who ignores the order could be deemed guilty of a Class A misdemeanor, as noted in Section 8.1 of the Department of Public Health Act which is attached to the left of this article.
Governor Pritzker handed down his original Stay-at-Home order on March 21. This closed down non-essential businesses like fitness centers and salons and forced dine-in restaurants to only do curbside pickup or delivery. He has since then extended the order twice.
Several businesses across Central Illinois have already ignored the Governor's orders, such as JB's Hideout who hosted an "anti-corona party" Friday evening.
Earlier this week, Pritzker stated that local and state law enforcement can and will take action.
Several attorney's across the state have made it clear that they could not prosecute businesses that violate the order because there were no specific punishments laid down that they could hand out. These new emergency rules could change that.
In addition to being jailed under the new rule, a business owner who violates the governor's order could face a fine.
The new rules would be in effect for 150 days if the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules does not back them at its upcoming meeting on May 20.
