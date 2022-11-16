SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property.
Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
According to the post Preservation, Inc. is also mortgage free.
Benedictine University closed it's Springfield branch down in 2018.
