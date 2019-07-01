CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - With summer vacation in full swing a number of summer camps around central Illinois are hiring teens as camp counselors.
YMCA Camp Osage is just one of many camps kids head to for fun activities to do during their summer vacation. Program Director David Torbert works to plan fun activities for kids to participate in during their day camp, but he said he wouldn't be able to do his job without the camp counselors.
"I have a lot of respect for them, they take on a lot of responsibility," said Torbert.
Torbert said a number of his counselors went to Camp Osage when they were younger, so having them be apart of the crew is a nice addition. Since it's Torbert's first year as Program Director he relies on his counselors to give input and help plan activities.
"It's not just coming in and your kids sit in a corner all day. We have to keep them active and keep them engaged," said Torbert.
The YMCA employs a number of teens and college students throughout summer. Executive Director of Clinton Community YMCA Rennie Cluver said having YMCA camp counselor on a resume is a great bullet point and a conversation starter for the next employer.
"I think this is the mission of the Y," said Cluver. "They can take that with them when they go back to school and when they are in the classroom or working with teachers. A lot of them are athletes, so the whole team building aspect will carry with them in their lives."
While teens learn vital skills during the summer, Torbert and Cluver both agreed the skills they learn as a camp counselor will carry into the future.
"Things change, you know, you get to experience new things and get exposed to different things,"explained Torbert. "So any and all experience and skills that you can develop, I think you can certainly transition that to other careers, so this is sort of a building block."
For more information about the Clinton Community YMCA click here.