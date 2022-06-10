DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Grab a canoe and hit the water this weekend.
Saturday at Rock Springs Conservation area, the Macon County Conservation District will offer canoe rentals.
"This is the first year we’re offering this, and we kind of wanted to dip our toes in and see what the interest is in something like this," said Director of Program Services Alysia Callison.
All skill levels are welcome.
“The great thing about our Cattail Pond here at Rock Spring is that it’s not very large and it’s really easy to maneuver on the canoe, so it’s great for beginners," said Callison.
It's $10 dollars/hour per canoe, and you can venture out into Cattail Pond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Canoes are first come, first serve.
But if you can't make it this weekend, no worries.
The conservation district will offer canoes two other days this summer: July 9 and Aug. 13.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.