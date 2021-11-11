QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff Department said two people were arrested in connection to a string of crimes in Adams County that include carjacking and kidnapping.
WGEM reported, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said it is working with Illinois State Police and Springfield Police on a homicide investigation.
Adams County Sheriff Office said Bradly S. Yohn. 34, of Springfield and Karen D. Blackledge, 32, of Quincy, were taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at 1906 Cornell in Springfield.
On Wednesday, the Springfield Police Department said members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested a wanted person in the 1900 block of Cornell Avenue. During that investigation, police observed a suspicious vehicle in the alley south of Cornell. A person was found dead in the vehicle.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy. An investigation is active and involves the Springfield Police Department, the Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police. Police say this investigation is considered a homicide.
Yohn and Blackledge each face two counts of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, residential burglary and aggravated criminal sexual assault. In addition, Yohn was charged with an additional vehicular hijacking that occurred in Adams County last week.
They are in custody in Springfield.
