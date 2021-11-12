CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Health announced plans to help people facing food insecurity in Champaign County.
Feeding America reports Champaign County has over 20,000 food insecure people. Leaders expect that number to keep growing by the end of 2021.
Carle launched a new program to help patients facing this issue. Hospital officials say many patients have to choose between eating or receiving medication.
"Our nursing staff asks two questions when a patient's admitted that would indicate food insecurity," said Pam Bigler, senior vice president of clinical partnerships and programs. "Have you run out of money to pay for food before your next paycheck? Have you ever wondered where your next meals are going to be coming from?"
In the program, food boxes are offered with five days worth of breakfast, lunch and dinner. It includes recipes and meal plans.
People enrolled in the program will meet with a dietitian to make sure they retain skills to make healthy, filling options.
The program is currently in a pilot phase and is only open to selected patients. Carle hopes to expand to a further location soon.
