STANTON, Mich. (WAND) – An arrow had to be surgically removed from a cat in Michigan.
In what Humane Society of Mid-Michigan leaders called a “terrible act of animal cruelty”, a cat named Wayland was found with an arrow piercing his scapula. Veterinarians successfully took the arrow out, but the animal is still recovering from the wound it left behind. The arrow missed Wayland’s vital organs.
The outlook for the cat is positive, the Humane Society says. It added that he is “safe and warm” with them as he gets healthy.
The search is on the person responsible. The Humane Society partnered with local animal control leaders to find answers and started offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Any details about what happened should be reported to Officer DeVries by calling (989)304-5572.
The Humane Society says it is accepting donations for Wayland, with leftover money going to help other animals who need emergency surgery.