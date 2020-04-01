DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 797F Mining truck made by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur has been named the winner of the "Makers Madness" contest to find the "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois."
The competition was eight weeks long and consisted of Illinois residents voting online for their favorite Illinois-made products in a bracket style elimination.
It was hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association.
The Caterpillar 797F Mining Truck was chosen from more than 260 products with nearly 300,000 votes.
It is the world's largest mechanical truck, standing over 23 feet tall on six 13-foot tires.
It can haul 400 tons of payload in a single trip, equaling 13,000 bushels of soybeans or 686,000 ears of corn.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an awards ceremony planned for the Governor's Mansion will no longer take place.
The winner and 16 finalists will be recognized at an event later in the year.