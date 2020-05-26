EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Several pigs at a Edgar County farm survived a large fire on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was at a hog farm just two miles south of Newman. The sheriff's office said the fire was at 2675 East and 825 North in Edgar County. That's just on the Edgar County line.
A woman who arrived on scene before first responders said she tried desperately to save the pigs. She even pulled doors of the entrances of the building that was on fire to get the pigs to come out. Heather Naive said some of the pigs starting coming out but not all of them made it.
"I saw in the back of the building there were hogs back there and that was a couple hours ago. There not alive now. I can guarantee it," said Naive.
Christensen Farms released a statement about the fire.
"We received reports of a fire early this evening at one of our farms near Newman, IL. The local fire department and authorities were alerted immediately. While we are still assessing the damages to the site, we are thankful no one was hurt in this incident. Fire departments, veterinarians and Christensen Farms staff are currently on site to support and manage the situation. We will continue to provide pertinent information as it becomes available."
The farm said on Wednesday, a majority of the pigs survived. However, they were still trying to determine how many. The pigs that survived have been moved to a local farm where a farmer had an empty barn.
The pigs are being observed and at this time they don't plan to put any down.
A cause for the fire was still unknown as of Wednesday.
