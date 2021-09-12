New U.S. studies show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations and death. That's even against the even more contagious delta variant.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked over 600,000 coronavirus cases in 13 states. People who were unvaccinated were four times more likely to get infected than those fully vaccinated.
The unvaccinated were also over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die. But as earlier data has shown, protection against coronavirus infection is slipping some.
