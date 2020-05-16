The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a new tool to help administrators in making reopening decisions for K-12 schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools will have to answer yes to all of the questions below to be able to reopen.
Should you consider opening?
- Will reopening be in line with state and local orders?
- Is your school ready to protect higher risk students and employees?
- Can you screen students students and employees as they arrive for symptoms and illness history?
If the answer to any of these questions is NO, the school should NOT open.
If the answer is YES, move on to the next question.
Are recommended health and safety actions in place?
- Do you promote healthy hygiene habits like hand washing and wearing face masks when necessary?
- Will you intensify cleaning, disinfection and ventilation?
- Will you encourage social distancing?
- Will you train all employees on health and safety protocols?
If the answer to any of these questions is no, you must meet safeguards first.
If the answer is yes, move on to the final question.
Is ongoing monitoring in place?
- Will you develop and implement symptom checks for students and employees when appropriate?
- Will you encourage sick students/employees to stay home?
- Will you have a plan for students/employees that do get sick?
- Will you communicate regularly with local authorities, employees and families about the latest cases and updates to policies and procedures?
- Will you monitor student and employee absences and have flexible leave policies and practices?
- Will you be ready to consult with local authorities if there is a case in the school or in the area?
If your answer to any of these questions is NO, meet safeguards first.
If all your answers to these questions is YES you can open and monitor.
