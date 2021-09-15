CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A Centennial High School student now has a warrant out for his arrest after pulling a gun out during an altercation at school.
On September 8, Champaign Police responded to Centennial High School following the report of a subject who reportedly displayed a firearm inside the school, prompting the school to be placed on immediate lockdown.
Police are now seeking the public's assistance in locating the subject, identified as 18-year-old Pereze Collier, of Champaign.
Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates Collier, a Centennial High School student, was involved in a verbal altercation with other students. During the altercation, witnesses observed Collier display an object that appeared to be a firearm that was being kept in his backpack.
At no point was a firearm discharged.
Following further police investigation, a warrant for Collier’s arrest was obtained by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and bond on the warrant was set at $500,000.
Collier is described as a Black male, six feet tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
This investigation remains ongoing by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has information on Collier’s whereabouts to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
