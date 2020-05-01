DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – It is the new look across Illinois. Face coverings in public are now required.
"I am seeing it more now days,” Omar Lotey, the owner of a Decatur Marathon Gas station said. "Unknowingly you may be carrying, and you may be spreading it to others but this way you are protected."
Under an executive order from Governor JB Pritzker, anyone over the age of two who is medically able must wear a face covering that covers a person mouth and nose.
The governor is leaving enforcement of the order up to individual communities, and towns across Central Illinois are taking different approaches.
"We are all trying to follow the Governor's order to the best of our ability and recognizing that it is all about how we react and respond her locally," Jon Kindseth, Decatur's Deputy City Manager said.
Kindset said if common sense is not used, city leaders could look at an ordinance to fine violators. It was an idea originally set to be voted on by city council next week but was scrapped to give the community he benefits of the doubt.
Not every community is looking at enforcing the order, including the Logan County town of Lincoln.
"People have the right to do what they want and live their lives and I don't think we have the right to fine them for not wearing a mask in public,” Lincoln’s mayor Seth Goodman said.
Goodman told WAND News he would not support a plan to fine those not wearing masks. The first term mayor does not believe it is the city’s job.
"I understand that this is a pandemic and I understand there are concerns but people are sick year-round,” Goodman said. “I know maybe not to the magnitude of this, but people are still human beings and they have the right to live as they see fit and if they don't want to wear a mask, then by all means don't wear one."
Individuals must wear a face-covering or mask when in a public place where they cannot maintain six-foot social distance.
Anything that covers a persons nose and mouth will count as a mask under the governor’s order.
