DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The annual Chamber Restaurant Week contest returns to the Decatur area in March of 2019.

In the contest, a person has to go to one of the participating restaurants and pick up a passport. They need to get the passport stamped at three of the restaurants (listed below) and turn it in at a passport box, which each of the restaurants has, to be eligible for a prize.

Winners will be selected for a $300, $100 or $50 Eating Spree! The person who finishes the most passports will be named the next Food Fanatic and claim a $500 dining experience.

Restaurants involved in 2019 include Blue Brew, Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse, Coffee Connection, Del Carmen’s Pizza, Doherty’s Pub & Pins, El Corral Mexican Restaurant, Fuji Japanese Steakhouse, Hickory River Smokehouse, Lincoln Lounge, Lock Stock & Barrel, New Moon Café, Red Barn Kitchen, Solsa American Burrito Co. (both locations), The Gin Mill, The Wagon, Tuscany’s Steak & Pasta House and University Dogs.

Chamber Restaurant Week runs from March 18-24, and the 2019 event is the fifth of its kind in Decatur.

