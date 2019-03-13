Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with partly cloudy skies late. High 64F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.