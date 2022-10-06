CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Like every other month, this family paid off a bill by sending a check through the mail. They thought they were choosing the safest option.
"We use the blue mailboxes for a sense of security but apparently that was a false sense of security," said Robert Ohlsson, victim of check washing.
He says it happened so quickly.
"The turn around was very quick. She put the mail in the box somewhere in the afternoon. And by 11 am the next day it had already been cashed," said Ohlsson.
A thousand dollars gone in just a few hours. It's called washing a check, and here's how they're able to alter almost any check.
"Pop it in the mail. Along comes this scammer, they take the check out, and there's household chemicals they can use to erase who the check is made out to, as well as the amount. As well as make modifications to it," said Jessica Tharp, President and CEO of BBB of Central Illinois.
After continuously checking, the Ohlssons noticed something was up when their check had cleared but not their bill.
"After a while, I got on the bank and I saw that the check was cleared. So I clicked on the check, it has a picture of it, it had some random person's name on it," said Ohlsson.
He described it as violating and an invasion of privacy. The family is concerned about their information being in the hands of a scammer.
"My full name and my wife's full name is on the check, it was a joint account. Our address is there. My wife doesn't sleep very well, she's still having problems with that. I mean you just feel like a person came into your own home really," said Ohlsson.
Scammers are targeting anyone using several tactics. Being educated and alert could help prevent you from falling victim.
"You can use a gel pen, They say gel pens are harder to erase with the chemicals. Scams are coming at us in so many ways in this day and age. You have to be vigilant, you have to stay educated," said Tharp.
With similar cases popping up in Champaign, tracking your valuable mail and accounts is crucial.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
