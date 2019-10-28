Champaign leaders host safety forum for community members

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens met at Champaign's New Foundation Missionary Baptist Church in efforts to address violence in the community.
This is the first year Champaign officials held a neighborhood safety forum in the Willis Park neighborhood.
"We want to get active, have conversations and a dinner to talk about some of the issues and help develop some solutions," said neighborhood coordinator with the city of Champaign, John Ruffin.
He said this all started with the community coalition, and since then, it's been starting to take off.
"This is what we hope to be ... several community coalitions around the county," he said.
It took more than 10 years to make this happen.
"This has been something that has been ongoing for a while. It took about 10-15 years to get signatures. We can make this neighborhood great," said community leader Tanya Weatherly.
They hope to not only address issues of gun violence, but to also help children get on the right track of life.
They are hopeful to have more conversations to follow.
The Champaign and Urbana police departments were also there to share a few words and offer their support for the community.