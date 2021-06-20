CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- One person has died and another wounded in a shooting at the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue early Sunday morning.
Champaign police arrived a the scene at approximately 12:31 a.m. Sunday morning to discover a crowd of almost 100 people and located a 32-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the back. Officers provided medical attention to the victim at the scene, before being transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police were made aware a 27-year-old male had also suffered a non-life threatening gun shot to the leg, was also transported to the local area hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates a large number of people were gathered at the time shooting off fireworks. Police recovered nearly 40 shell casings at the scene.
Champaign police are asking for any business or residence in the area with a surveillance to notify the police department.
This is a developing story and WAND News is working to bring you the latest updates as we learn new details.
