CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Fire Department held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony this morning at West Side Park.
The event was open to the public, and the Mayor of Champaign was in attendance as well.
Fire Chief Gary Ludwig believes educating the new generation about 9/11 is important to evolving as a community.
“One of the things that we need to also teach our new generation is how we as Americans were after 9/11. On the days and the weeks thereafter, we were all united. It didn’t matter what nation you were from, what nationality, what your skin color was, what your religion was, what your sexual orientation was, it didn’t matter. We were all united as Americans and that was a tremendous feeling and I certainly hope we can get back to that by teaching our youth that national pride we had." said Ludwig.
Mayor Deborah Feinen said we should also recognize the importance of September 12th. She says the country expressed a unique form of unity and was truly focused on rebuilding the nation, and that is something that we should remember too.
“There was a unique unity in the United States post 9/11 where our country really came together and got past political differences and worked together to strengthen our country and communities.” said Feinen.
Other members of the community came out to witness the ceremony, and to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.