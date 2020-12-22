CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - The title of Holiday Baking Champion goes to Champaign's very own Juliana Jung!
Jung was a contestant on The Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship, winning $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion.
12 contestants competed for the title. Jung was the only home-baker in the competition and the first home-baker to make it to the finale.
Jung says this experience has been a roller coaster of experiences.
“It was also the time of my life because I got to do what I love on TV… it's been crazy like my phone, never worked this hard in my life. I knew that there was gonna be some attention but not at this level, so I'm very very thankful that I'm getting all this love and support from every single one of them."
Jung says she is open to opportunities with baking in the future, but as of right now, she is focused first on her career and second on her life-changing hobby.
Follow her @cakedupjourney on Instagram to keep up with Jung.
