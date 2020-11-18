CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Arts, culture, food, education - these are just a few things Champaign County has to offer. According to Visit Champaign County, Champaign-Urbana is a rapidly growing area.
“We are in the heart of the Midwest, literally at the crossroads of three major interstates (that) are very accessible. It's a fantastic community to visit because we're affordable. We're easy to get to, and we have a tremendous amount of amenities to explore,” said Terri Reifsteck, the vice president of marketing and community engagement at Visit Champaign.
Champaign is home to a variety of public art, allowing the community to see over 150 pieces of art in just an afternoon walk.
“Champaign is filled with a lot of art and culture, which is one of the things we really pride ourselves on!” Reifsteck said.
The Krannert Art Museum is free to the public and showcases global artwork for the entire east central Illinois community.
Champaign is a college town, surrounded by students experiencing freedom for the first time. Campustown offers a variety of bars, shops and dining for both students and the rest of the Champaign community. Reifsteck said there is more to Champaign than the U of I.
“While the University of Illinois is our foundation, we’re really built around agriculture. Local agriculture has afforded our restaurants the opportunity to incorporate ingredients and that allows people in the fall to go out and pick pumpkins and apples and allows people to go to area farms," Reifsteck said.
Because of the restrictions in place for COVID-19, Reifsteck said exploring Champaign County has not been the same. Visit Champaign County put together virtual tours of all the different amenities the city has to offer.
“It’s a really unique and special opportunity that you can’t find in many places," Reifsteck said.
The virtual tours on the Visit Champaign County website show amenities such as dining, museums, arts and farming. All of the tours emphasize why Champaign County is a place to not only visit, but to call home.
“We have been ranked nationally as (one of the) best places to live," said Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen. "We are a great place to raise a family, and we're also a great place to, you know, explore freedom for the first time if you're coming here as a student.”
So whether someone comes to Champaign as a student, young professional, or family, Feinen said there are amenities to enjoy for every chapter of life.
