CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Urbana Theatre Company joins over 2,500 theatres across the globe in all 50 states and over 40 countries to bring you MTI's All Together Now!
The show is designed to help raise funds for local theatres and is preformed live throughout the weekend of November 12 -15.
CUTC will participate on Friday, November 12 at the Historic Virginia Theatre as part of the Theatre’s 100-year anniversary.
MTI's All Together Now! will feature a collection of songs from various productions preformed by a cast of over 25 CUTC all stars and a live orchestra. The set list includes hits like “Be Our Guest” (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), “Seasons of Love” (Rent), “Consider Yourself” (Lionel Bart’s Oliver!), “We’re All in This Together” (Disney’s High School Musical) and more.
Aaron Kaplan will conduct the orchestra, Cheryl Forest Morganson is serving as music director and Whitney Havice will direct and choreograph the performers.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at the CUTC website.
