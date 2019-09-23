SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 6-year-old Central Illinois girl, who until recently was unable to breathe without a tracheostomy tube, was surprised with a party at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield Monday.
Madison Austin thought she was going into the hospital for a normal doctor visit, but instead went to the party, which was attended by her family and hospital staff.
“I didn’t even know that all these people were making a surprise for me," Madison said. "My mom is good at keeping secrets.”
The Athens girl was born with a rare condition that rendered her unable to breathe without the tube and had her in and out of hospitals her entire life. But recently, the tube was removed, and the lively 6-year-old can now breathe on her own.
“It’s great," said Krista Austin, Madison's mother. "For the past 6 years, it’s been very busy. We’ve spent a lot of nights up with her, and now… what a relief.”
The hospital threw Monday's party to celebrate Madison now able to experience life in a new way. Madison showed appreciation to the hospital staff for bringing her favorite food - French fries and Buffalo Sauce - and for being with her during the tough times.
“All these people that took care of me over these years – thank you," Madison said.