DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announced Thursday headliner act Ginuwine will perform on Saturday, August 21st with a special guest appearance from Chingy.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 5 at 10:00 A.M. at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911.
Ticket Pricing is:
General Admission Pit - $45.00 (plus taxes & fees)
Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $40 (plus taxes & fees)
Reserved Seating - $40 (plus taxes & fees)
General Admission Terrace - $27 (plus taxes & fees)
General Admission Lawn - $22 (plus taxes & fees)
Reserved Parking - $5 (plus fees)
This show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders.
Ginuwine, is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. Ginuwine began his career as a member of Swing Mob in the early 1990s. Signing to Epic Records as a solo artist in the mid-1990s, Ginuwine has released a number of multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B's top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s. He had significant commercial success with his first four albums: Ginuwine...The Bachelor (2× Platinum), 100% Ginuwine (2× Platinum), The Life (Platinum), and The Senior (Gold). According to Billboard, Ginuwine has sold roughly 10 million albums in the US.
Top singles include: "Pony", "Same Ol' G", "So Anxious", "Differences", "None of Your Friends Business", "In Those Jeans" and more. Find more information about Ginuwine can be found at www.facebook.com/ginuwineofficial/
Chingy, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer and actor. Chingy grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and began rapping in his late teens. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) record label.
The rapper's 2003 summer debut single, "Right Thurr", put him on the musical map as a good-time rapper who specialized in catchy, club-friendly beats and simplistic lyrics delivered in a sing-song, nursery rhyme style.
Chingy's 2003 debut album, Jackpot, sold two million copies. A second album, Powerballin', was released in 2004 to mixed reviews, and his 2006 release Hoodstar spawned the hit singles "Pullin' Me Back" and "Dem Jeans." He released Hate It or Love It in 2007, with the lead single "Fly Like Me", featuring Amerie. A studio album, Success & Failure, was released in 2010. In 2018, he made his official debut as a record producer which he produced his own latest single "Sparks Fly" which debuted on July 4, 2018. More information on Chingy can be found at www.righthurr.com.
The Decatur Park District which oversees the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater says IDPH, CDC and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.
