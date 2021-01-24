Christian County ILL. (WAND)- Illinois State Police are releasing the name of a victim in a Christian County single vehicle crash that was fatal.
Illinois State Police said the crash on Illinois Route 48 in Christian County resulted in the death of 23 year old Tanner Mitchell of Taylorville.
The accident happened on January 22 at around 9 p.m.
ISP said Mitchell was traveling south on Illinois Route 48 when he lost control and ran off the road, striking a tree.
Mitchell was pronounced deceased on the scene.
