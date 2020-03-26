CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Christian County.
The patient was in a local hospital, but has since been transferred to receive care in Springfield.
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday there are two pending tests and two positive tests in Christian County. A total of 17 tests were negative. In Montgomery County there are no positive tests and 18 tests still pending.
If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have come into contact with someone with flu-like symptoms, do not go immediately to a hospital or clinic. Instead, call your medical provider for instructions. This will limit the number of people who are exposed COVID-19 if you are positive.