SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a fire at a Goodwill location the morning of Christmas Eve.
Crews responded to the building at 815 N. 11th around 4:45 a.m.
Heavy fire was showing from the building that stretches the entire block from 10th St. to 11th St. Firefighters said it was in disrepair and open to trespass.
SFD had the next shift's personnel report early for additional manpower. The building had multiple collapses, including the second floor, roof and exterior walls. However, crews were able to stop the fire from spreading an adjoined large building to the north.
Squatters ran out of the building and said that there may have been others inside.
The heavy fire conditions and lack of structural integrity prevented crews from going inside to do a search. SFD said it is still unknown if more people were inside the building.
The subzero temperatures and high winds required more manpower, and a rehab bus was sent by SMTD to allow firefighters to thaw out and recover.
There were six engine companies, three truck companies (one from the Sherman Fire Department), two command vehicles, and four additional command staff personnel called in.
During operations on 11th Street, another fire happened utilizing all remaining units in Springfield, including an extra company made up of crewmembers that had just left the 11th Street scene.
It is believed to be the largest building fire in Springfield since the Weaver Paint Factory fire in the 1970s.
The SFD and Public Works Department are working to find heavy equipment to help demolish parts of the building to determine whether there were any victims.
