LISLE, Ill. (WAND)– Circle K, is back with another Fuel Day!
After a successful celebrated National Fuel Day, the global convenience store chain, is cooling down gas prices in the American Heartland just in time for Fourth of July weekend festivities.
Circle K will host a Fuel Day Pop-Up, on Thursday, June 29, at more than 300 stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, customers will save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel with at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m.
“We know many people are hitting the open road to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, so we want to help make those travel plans a little easier,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “Our loyal Heartland customers really enjoyed our National Fuel Day in May, so we are thrilled to give them yet another reason to celebrate this weekend.”
The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the three-state region, selling either Circle K fuels or Shell brand fuel.
Find your nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.
