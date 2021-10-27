SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Beginning November 1 Springfield residents will be able to drop off their yard waste, for free, at Evans Recycling.
The City will continue its “no sticker”, bi-weekly yard waste/leaf curbside pick-up program until the end of March, 2022, but for those wanting to dispose of their yard waste sooner, the free drop-off will begin Monday, November 1 and go through Saturday, December 11.
Springfield residents can take their yard waste to Evans Recycling located at 2100 J. David Jones Parkway, Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 7:00 a.m. – 12-noon during this time-frame.
Residents must be able to provide proof of residency by bringing their CWLP bill, including the page that lists the “Waste & Recycling” fee, or their green tag that is used for the City’s branch drop off program at Evans.
Residents who live outside the City of Springfield corporate limits are required to pay for drop off as well as have yard waste stickers for their residential pick-up.
The drop-off program will only accept yard waste composed of grass clippings, leaves, weeds, plant trimmings and/or small twigs and branches.
Plastic bags, and contaminated yard waste including food, rocks, dirt, large branches, flower pots/trays, animal droppings and street waste will not be accepted.
It is the responsibility of residents to keep their yard waste free of contaminants. If contaminants are found, yard waste will not be collected or accepted.
Residents may also consider “Grass-cycling” which is mulching your leaves and grass when you maintain your lawns.
Even though the next scheduled City of Springfield curbside branch collection will take place in November, the city’s yard waste/leaf pick-up and drop off programs are different from the city’s branch collection service.
Branch pick-up is operated by the City of Springfield’s Public Works crews and information about the branch pick-up schedule is available on our City website, www.springfield.il.us/recyling.
If have questions about the bi-weekly pick-up schedule or drop off program, please contact Public Works at 217.789.2255 or public.works@springfield.il.us.
