URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Public Works Director has declared sidewalk snow and ice removal requirements in effect for the Downtown, University, and South Philo Road sidewalk snow removal districts beginning at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 16.
City ordinance requires all property owners within the defined districts, must clear the sidewalks adjacent to the property within 24 hours after the Public Works Director's declaration.
Sidewalks need to be cleared by noon, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Upon request, public sidewalks within these districts can be cleared by the City at the adjacent property owner's expense, with additional fines and administrative fees applied.
For maps of the snow removal districts and other information regarding the snow removal ordinance, visit the City's website at https://urbanaillinois.us/businesses/sidewalk-snow-removal.
Property owners and contracted snowplow operators are reminded that under the City of Urbana's ordinance, depositing snow from private property onto public streets and sidewalks, is prohibited and violators may be fined.
For more information, please contact the Urbana Public Works Department at 217/384-2342.
