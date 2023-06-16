SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — City officials were out for a groundbreaking at the site of Springfield's newest fire station.
Fire Station 13 will be located on Spaulding Orchard Road, just west of Illinois Route 4.
This is the first new station since 1996, and city officials say it's a necessity for many neighborhoods in Springfield's Southwest corner.
"The location will allow us to get down Route 4 and to the interstate and will allow us to cover the neighborhoods of Westchester, Lincolnshire, Panther Creek, Piper Glen, Savannah Point, and the I-72 corridor," said Springfield Fire Chief Ed Canny.
The new station is part of a department-wide expansion. While Station 13 is the only fully-new building, stations 6 and 8 are being relocated.
"The response times at Piper Glen were sometimes over eight or nine minutes and this change will definitely get them within out goals that we have for the rest of the city," said Ward 10 Alderman Ralph Hanauer.
Ward 7 Alderman Brad Carlson said the new station, with the faster response times, will allow the Department to maintain its ISO Class 1 rating.
Station 6, which is currently at 2156 S. Ninth Street, will move to the corner of 11th and Ash Street. Station 8, which is currently at 2051 W. Monroe Street, will move to the corner of Rickard Road and Lawrence.
Station 6 is moving because of the ongoing rail project.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.