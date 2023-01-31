(WAND) — If you purchased a Celsius drink in the last seven years, you may be entitled to cash from a class action settlement.
The lawsuit claims that drink purveyor, Celsius Holdings, Inc., made deceptive claims regarding the lack of preservatives in the drinks. According to the legal notice, "The Court did not rule in favor of Plaintiff or Defendant. The parties instead agreed to settle."
Claims must be submitted to this website before February 13.
Individuals who purchased a can of the Celsius product during the period may submit a claim to receive $1 per can. Powdered Celsius products can be claimed at $5 per package. Claims with receipts are capped at $250 while claims without receipts are capped at $20.
