SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Emmy award-winning writer, actor and comedian John Mulaney will perform in Springfield this May.
Beginning in March 2022, Mulaney will tour with his newest hour, John Mulaney: From Scratch. His show at the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Mulaney has hosted Saturday Night Live on NBC five total times, with the most recent being a February 2022 show.
Click here for more information and to buy tickets.
