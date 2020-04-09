DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local community members spent Thursday afternoon giving back to health care workers who have done so much for us.
It was all part of the Healthcare Heroes Care Car Kit Drive Thru Drop & Go Donations.
Drivers dropped off everything from disinfecting wipes, masks and hand sanitzer at Red Barn Kitchen at Decatur Airport. It's supposed to make the transition from the hospital to the car easier for health care workers.
"There are nurses that are scared to go to work," said event coordinator Jason Robinson. "They're scared they're going to catch it and come home and bring it to their children, wives, husbands, so it's just a way for them to help be secured."
It only took Robinson and co-organizer Hope Nichols three days to put the event together. They were inspired by Tiffany Beller-Robinson, Hope's cousin and Jason's wife. Nichols wasn't surprised at how quickly they were able to whip up this event.
"We've become a tight community when it's needed," said Nichols. "And of course this is a time of need and people are starting to take that seriously."