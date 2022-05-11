DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Construction will begin in 2022 on one of the biggest economic development projects the city has seen in years.
French-based Innovafeed tells WAND News it will begin building a new plant in Decatur on 25 acres between ADM and Richland Community College. Work on the $250 million insect protein production facility will start later this year. It is scheduled to be completed late in 2024.
Insect protein is used to feed animals and fish. The company is working on developing products for people that has human nutrition ingredients. Innovafeed said its goal is to be able to feed 10 million people worldwide by 2050.
Innovafeed has a plant in France that produces 15,000 tons of protein a year. The Decatur plant, when completed, will produce 60,000 tons, making it the largest in the world.
The company expects to employ 280 people directly in Decatur. Another 400 jobs will be indirectly created in industries like transportation and suppliers.
Innovafeed says it will buy waste energy from ADM to operate its plant.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.