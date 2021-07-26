SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A second victim in a late July crash near Auburn has died, the Sangamon County coroner confirmed.
A Monday press release said Virden man Bryan McCoy, 56, died at HSHS St. John's Hospital on July 24. McCoy was driving a vehicle involved in the crash that was occupied by another Virden man, 50-year-old Michael Devries, who died at the scene. This crash took place at 8:08 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 4 just south of Divernon Road.
Preliminary Monday autopsy results showed McCoy died from injuries sustained in the crash.
In the crash, troopers said a 17-year-old male was driving northbound on IL 4 and tried to pass a vehicle in front of him. He then collided head-on with a vehicle in the southbound lane.
The 17-year-old and a 16-year-old female he was traveling with were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities did not release an update on their conditions Monday.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit began looking into the crash after it occurred. As of Monday, the Sangamon County Coroner's Office and ISP were still investigating.
