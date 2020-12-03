CHAMPAIGN COUTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have released the name of a driver who lost her life in a crash with a garbage truck.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 1850 North and County Road 2200 East in Stanton Township. The victim was 17-year-old Nadirah C. Edwards of St. Joseph.
Edwards was pronounced dead at 1:51 pm. Thursday while at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She died from traumatic injuries received in the crash, per Northrup.
The coroner's office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.