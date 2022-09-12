VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County.
According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville.
Troopers responded to the scene around 10:40 a.m.
One of the vehicles was a commercial motor vehicle.
Route 1 was shut down at this location.
The accident is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office.
