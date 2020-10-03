DANVILLE Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the teenager shot and killed Thursday evening in Danville.
At about 7 p.m. officers responded to the area of Douglas Park after reports of shots fired.
That is where police found Antonio Jones, 19, lying in the middle of the road.
Police said the victim was shot once in the back.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be conducted Saturday.
The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
