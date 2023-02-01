DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Coroner, Michael Day released the name of the teenage boy who was shot and killed in Decatur on Monday night.
Marquez N. Otis was pronounced dead on January 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was 13 years old.
The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. Otis was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Decatur Police said a 16-year-old was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and is being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
