DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night.
The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound.
The teen was transported to the hospital and died at the hospital.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and found shell casings in the area of the home on 4th Drive.
Decatur Police said a 16-year-old was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter. The teen is being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
