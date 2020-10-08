DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois counties need elections judges ahead of November's election.
Many counties have seen shortages of judges due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. But county clerks hope a new generation of poll workers will help the 2020 election run smoothly.
Signing up is usually as easy as going to a county clerk's website and searching for "election information." Potential election judges could also sign up using workelections.com, a nonpartisan project to encourage more poll workers across the country.
Illinois election judges need to meet certain requirements before they work. They must be eligible to vote or at least 16 years old as a qualified high school student. Election judges must also reside in the county they plan to work in and be available for training ahead of Election Day. Counties may also have additional requirements, so applicants should check with their county clerk's office.
To sign up in Champaign County, click here.
To sign up in Sangamon County, click here.
To sign up in Macon County, click here.
For other counties, click here and follow the prompts to enter your state and county information.
