JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two employees of Walmart in Jacksonville tested positive for COVID-19, health officials confirmed.
The Morgan County Health Department is labeling this situation as an outbreak. Symptomatic people who visited the store on July 21, 23, 25 or 26 to immediately seek COVID-19 testing.
Common COVID-19 symptoms experienced by confirmed positive cases include, but are not limited to, body aches, coughing, diarrhea, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat and sudden loss of taste and smell.
Health officials are reminding the public that testing is available regardless of a person's ability to pay. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the Morgan County COVID-19 Testing Hotline at (217)479-1817. Call center staff is taking calls from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
People who show signs or symptoms of the virus are urged to stay at home and contact their doctor or primary care provider. Symptomatic people who do not have a doctor or primary care provider should call the SIU COVID Hotline at (217)545-5100 in order to establish care.
The Morgan County Health Department Communicable Disease Staff is working to perform contact tracing on all active COVID-19 cases. People can call (217)245-5111 during normal business hours to report a positive test result or close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive case.
