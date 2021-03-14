Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 53F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.