DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to three Decatur house fires early Tuesday.
The first happened at 761 E. Lincoln Ave., according to firefighters. They arrived on the scene at 1:36 a.m. and found a fully involved structure. They immediately began a defensive response.
There were no injuries in this fire, but the structure is considered a total loss. The house was vacant.
The second was reported in the 1800 block of E. Lawrence St. Authorities responded and found a garage on fire. Two vehicles were also burning in this fire, crews said, and live wires were down arcing.
No damage estimate is available for the Lawrence Street fire.
In a third Tuesday fire, the back of a residence at 240 W. Johnson Ave. had flames showing.
Responders also battled a major house fire in the 800 block of N. Edward St. late Monday night. The home was boarded up and had been unoccupied for several years.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house. Flames were quickly moving to the attic and roof areas, and crews had the fire under control in about 1 1/2 hours.
Responders said this was the second night in a row Decatur firefighters responded to multiple fires all over the city. The cause of these fires is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
