PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded Monday to a house fire in the Paris area.
The fire happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at 507 S. Central Ave., according to the Edgar County Watchdogs.
WAND-TV reached out to the Paris Fire Department in an effort to learn more and did not immediately hear back.
This developing story will be updated as details are released.
