LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — After getting approval to raise taxes for repairs over three years ago, the Logan County Courthouse upgrades are expected to be completed by this fall.
Scaffolding is wrapped around the dome and stands in front of parts of the building, as crews work to make major repairs to the nearly 120-year-old structure.
"The roof leaked and it was causing some damage to the interior, not only the damage, but the people were beginning to be a little concerned for their safety with pieces of the ceiling falling in," said Bill Walters, project manager for the courthouse and dome.
In March 2020, Logan County voted yes to increase the County's portion of sales tax by 0.5% for the purpose of repairing and restoring the Logan County Courthouse.
However, 2020 brought its own set of challenges for communities across the United States and the world. Walters said repairs halted during the pandemic. Then he and his team were met with labor issues and increased material costs.
Despite that, work continued.
"The copper on the original dome had been coated in the 70s with fiberglass. That was their first attempt at eliminating the water leaking, but the fiberglass only has a certain lifespan," Walter said. "So, there's a process to remove the old and put new."
Walker, who's been in the business of working on historic structure repairs for more than 40 years, said while the building has age, it has good bones.
"We have something to work with and that's what makes it not easier, but certainly more receptive to the repairs."
Other iconic features of the Logan County Courthouse are the 4-faced clocks and stained glass interior dome. The 4-faced clock is getting reconditioned and will be repainted. As for the stained glass interior dome, it was removed a few years ago and once repairs are done it will be reinstalled.
Walter said he is thankful for everyone's patience during the construction.
To follow along with the repairs, click here.
