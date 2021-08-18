SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding a recent triple homicide in Springfield.
Officers arrived in the 2500 block of S. 10th St. on Monday August 9, after a report came in claiming to have found 3 dead bodies.
Once on the scene officers and paramedics located and confirmed three people were dead.
The victims were later identified by the Sangamon County Coroner as Bryant K Williams 27, of Houston, TX, Savante English 27, of Springfield, IL, and Keyera Gant 25, of Springfield, IL.
All three deaths have been ruled homicides.
At this time no other information has been released.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information about this homicide case call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app on any mobile device.
If your tip results in the arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case you could receive a cash reward of up to $9,000. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.