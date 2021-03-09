CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, in conjunction with Carle Foundation Hospital, OSF HealthCare, and the United Way of Champaign County, have developed the 2021-2023 Champaign County Community Health Plan.
The plan used the Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnership model. The current health status of the community was assessed, needs were identified, and then a plan to improve the community’s health was created by acquiring input from community partners, planners, elected officials, and residents.
The MAPP process is composed of four assessments.
About 25 community leaders submitted information for the assessment and to review the community health data, set a vision, and identify priorities and goals for the 2021-2023 Community Health Improvement Plan.
Based on the four MAPP assessments, community leaders convened to identify priorities.
Participants voted to select the top three priorities to address in 2021-2023 implementation cycle.
Based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) model, SMART objectives were used to identify goals and objectives within each priority that were attainable and could be implemented in the upcoming years. Workgroups were formed and met separately to come up with goals and action plans.
- Behavioral Health: increase capacity, create behavioral health triage center, promote education and training on mental and behavioral health to reduce stigma, provide youth-targeted prevention programs.
- Reducing Obesity and Promoting Healthy Lifestyles: improve access to healthy food options, expand physical activity prescription program, and increase access to physical activity.
- Violence: promote police-community relations, increase community engagement, and reduce community violence through partnering with local initiatives.
“What makes this health plan exceptional is that there was so much community participation in its development. We have a very dynamic plan with lots of input from stakeholders,” said Julie Pryde, Administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and Champaign County Public Health Department.
To obtain a full copy of the IPLAN, go to https://www.c-uphd.org/about-cuphd.html.
