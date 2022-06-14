SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)— The Midcontinent Independent System Operator has issued an advisory for its “Maximum Generation Alert,” for Wednesday, June 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The MISO regulates the flow of electricity over a 15-state region of the electric grid issued the advisory for its entire footprint due to “Forced Generation Outages, Above Normal Temps, High Congestion.”
According to the MISO, this is just an advisory stage of its emergency operations plan for its utility members and is not MISO”s elevated “Warning” or “Event” stage of plan that would require CWLP and other entities to request electric conservation or implement protective power outages or rolling blackouts for the grid.
In this stage, MISO alerts its utility members in all of its zones to be prepared to issue public appeals for conservation and further steps, including protective power outages or rolling blackouts, to reduce electric demand to avoid an energy imbalance on the electric grid.
Total blackouts can occur if the electric demand on the grid doesn’t match the electric generation available electric system damage.
The alert is more so a notice to review plans and prepare to implement in the event additional steps are needed.
Under this stage, CWLP is also in Conservative Operations steps to reduce internal load and add any additional generation resources.
The CWLP has a Dallman Unit 4 in operation as peaking units are expected to operate on Wednesday, adding generation to the grid to avert regional grid shortfalls if needed.
The CWLP could issue a "Conserve Alert" if MISO upgrades its emergency and requests additional action, up to and including load reduction.
Under a "Conserve Alert" customers would be asked to voluntarily reduce energy consumption during specified peak hours to avert electric service disruptions.
A list of conservation steps CWLP electric customers could implement for energy emergencies during peak hours and hot temperatures are as follow:
- Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.
- Use floor or ceiling fans to cool off in occupied rooms.
- Turn off lights where not needed and postpone major appliance use, such as with washing machines, dryers and dishwashers.
- Turn off and disconnect electronics not in use such as computers, printers, copiers, coffee makers, televisions and charging devices.
- Shade west-facing windows in the afternoon to reduce solar heat gain.
- Turn off stand-alone dehumidifiers and electric water heaters at the source or by circuit breaker.
- Turn off or unplug water fountains that dispense chilled water.
- In larger buildings, increase chilled water supply temperature by up to 5 degrees.
- Reduce lighting for showroom displays and exterior signage wherever possible.
- Shut down all non-essential electric pumps, motors, processes, etc. and/or facilities where possible.
Rolling blackouts could occur after all other energy management options are exhausted, and energy shortfalls still exist.
The MISO informs that protective power outages are critical during energy emergencies to avert strain on the electric system, which if not addressed could cause total blackouts and electric system damage with much more severe consequences as well as longer outage duration.
Only as a last resort and per MISO direction, CWLP would implement protective power outages rotating across different circuits of the city in approximately 15 minute increments, to limit inconvenience, until the load shed requirement or energy emergency is lifted.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.